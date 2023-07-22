Is Rekha in LIVE-IN relationship with her secretary? Her biography REVEALS it all

The enigmatic veteran actress, Rekha, has always been shrouded in mystery, leaving fans and the media curious about her personal life. Over the years, the actress has been part of several controversies, but she always managed to shield herself away with grace. Be it her equation with actor Amitabh Bachchan, wearing sindoor, her late husband's death, other aspects of Rekha's personal life have always been the subject of much debate over the years. Now, as per revelations from the biography 'Rekha: The Untold Story,' it came to light that the Silsila actress shares a live-in relationship with her secretary.

Rekha's relationship with her secretary

Reportedly, nobody other than the secretary is allowed to enter Rekha’s bedroom. Written by Yaseer Usman, Etimes shared an excerpt from 'Rekha: The Untold Story'. It mentions, “Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry." Reportedly, her secretary also controls a lot around the actress' household. The excerpt also mentions, “Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy - and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence,"

Death of Rekha's husband

Rekha was married to the Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Agarwal who committed suicide when Rekha was away in London. Although his suicide note claimed that no one should be held responsible for his death, the biography mentioned that the primary reason for Mukesh taking away his life was Farzana. The two tied the knot in 1990, and her husband passed away after seven months.

