Is Rhea Chakraborty auditioning for lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra? Here's what we know

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the most reputed filmmakers of the Hindi film industry, is known for films like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Now, the audience will see another masterpiece by him in the face of a web series titled Heeramandi. On the other hand, while Bhansali is also holding auditions for his next film Baiju Bawra, Rhea Chakraborty also auditioned for a female lead role.

Rhea Chakraborty auditioned for a lead role in Baiju Bawra

According to a report by Filmfare, Rhea Chakraborty has auditioned for a lead female role in Baiju Bawra as Sanjay Leela Bhansali is holding auditions. Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, it surely seems like Chakraborty is trying her best to make a comeback in films.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh, who has earlier worked with Bhansali in three films, will also be seen in this film and this would mark their fourth collaboration. Moreover, Alia Bhatt, who last collaborated with Sanjay for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, will also play a significant part in Baiju Bawra, one of the most ambitious projects of Bhansali Productions.

However, it must be noted that the makers have yet to make an official statement about the cast of the film.

Work front for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

As of now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with his upcoming project titled Heeramandi. Based on the lives of courtesans, the web series will showcase the lie stories of three generations of courtesans in Heera Mandi, a district during pre-independent India. Well, the audience cannot keep calm because of the cast of the show which includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjdeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and others.

The last film that Bhansali directed was Gangubai Kathiawadi in which Alia Bhatt played the lead role, and for that, she also won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Work front for Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre, a film directed by Rumi Jaffrey, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Currently, the 31-year-old actress is playing the role of a Gang Leader in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

