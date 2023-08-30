Is Rhea Chakraborty dating businessman Nikhil Kamath after his alleged breakup with Manushi Chhillar?

Manushi Chhillar is an up-and-coming rising star of Bollywood. She was crowned in the Miss World 2017 pageant and later made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. Despite its box-office failure, Manushi has managed to bag several new projects. She was also rumored to be dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath. As per the latest reports, Manushi has parted ways with Nikhil Kamath and he is now dating Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty is dating Nikhil Kamath after his breakup with Manushi Chhillar?

According to an Etimes report, a user on Reddit shared a now-deleted post where they stated that actress Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil have been dating for a while. Manushi and Nikhil have parted ways and they have even reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. Interestingly, both Rhea and Nikhil have now started following each other on Instagram. Manushi and Nikhil started dating in 2021 and kept their relationship away from the limelight. However, they were spotted traveling together on a number of occasions. The two were spotted together in Rishikesh and in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath is the founder of Zerodha, a retail stockbroker and he also runs an asset management company called True Beacon. Born in Bangalore on September 5, 1986, Nikhil started his career as a call center employee. In 2006, he started his own brokerage firm with his brother. He co-founded Zerodha in 2010 which provides different types of brokerage services to deal with stocks, currencies, and commodities. In 2023, he was mentioned in the Forbes list of billionaires.

Manushi Chhillar and Rhea Chakraborty's work front

Manushi will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the family comedy movie The Great Indian Family. This Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial also features Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. It will be released theatrically on September 22. Apart from this, Manushi will be also seen in the action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as in Dinesh Vijan's Tehran. She is also doing a bilingual movie called Operation Valentine.

Rhea, on the other hand, has been serving as the gang leader on the TV reality show MTV Roadies: Kam Ya Kaand. Her last movie was the 2021 thriller Chehra which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

