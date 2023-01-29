Is Saba Azad bothered by her love life with Hrithik Roshan grabbing everyone's attention?

Actress and singer Saba Azad , who has managed to impress the audience with her craft, keeps hitting headlines for her romance with the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan. The couple was first clicked during their date night in January 2022. Eventually, they made their relationship official by making several appearances in the city. Recently, Saba talked about her relationship with Hrithik . After they made their relationship official, fans have been curious about their personal lives.

Recently, Saba spoke to News 18 and shared how someone's personal life is discussed in this industry. She was asked if she gets bothered by the attention to her personal life, Saba said, "If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."

Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. After several years of marriage, the couple parted ways. But they continue to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On Saturday, Saba performed at an event in Mumbai. Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni were seen attending the event and cheering for Saba. Even Hrithik was seen gracing the event with his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.