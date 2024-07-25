Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please song inspired by Nazia Hassan’s Aap Jaisa Koi? Netizens think so

Nazia Hassan’s debut song Aap Jaisa Koi still remains the biggest chartbuster of her career and became a global sensation. The song changed the face of South Asian music and made the singer spike to a monumental success. Hassan sang across India and Pakistan in several films and her musical influence is still relevant in several pop culture references.

Lately, the internet is abuzz with how Sabrina Carpenter’s viral Please Please Please song has its prelude allegedly inspired by Nazia’s hit track.

What’s the point of commonality between Please Please Please and Aap Jaisa Koi?

According to netizens, the beginning of both the songs has an uncanny resemblance and people don’t even want to debate about it. Hear this teaser of Sabrina’s song in this tweet followed by Nazia’s song right after:-

Do you think they sound similar? One user explained that Sabrina might not have plagiarized the song but “yes I did find the song very familiar and now I know why.” Another added, “I'm glad someone noticed”. The third said, “How cool is that. Nazia hasan.”

Some users even thought the song sounded similar to Nazia’s other track Disco Dewaane. Reacting to that, one user commented, “The resemblance is uncanny.” Another one said, “Yessss trust meee I thought the sammeeeeee. Lol.” “I KNEW IT OMG I WAS LIKE WAIT WHAAAT NAZIA HASSAN VIBES GAHHH,” the third added.

Did Sabrina Carpenter actually take notes from Nazia Hassan’s songs?

Chances are highly unlikely. The reason that both songs appear the same can probably be because of the similar sampling used in it. One user exclaimed, “Y'all should realize the concept of music samples.” In the same comment thread, several users also explained how Sabrina’s track also sounds quite similar to Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall. It is only because both musicians pulled up similar samplings.

Picturized on Zeenat Aman in the 1980 movie Qurbani, the beats of Nazia Hassan’s track were itself said to have been loosely inspired by ‘Dance Little Lady Dance’ and ‘One Way Wind’. All of which might have been purely coincidental. What matters the most, in the end, is that the world loved all the referred songs in equal proportions.

