Is Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah finally happening? Here's what we know

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most talented and accomplished filmmakers in Bollywood. He is known for his distinct storytelling, filled with grand sets and lavish song sequences. Over the past few years, Bhansali has told some really interesting and epic stories. However, there is one project titled Inshallah that couldn't see the light of day. The movie was supposed to star Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. But, a new update on Inshallah has emerged.

Sanjay Bhansali to revive Inshallah with Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt?

Prerna Singh, the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production company Bhansali Productions, in a conversation with India Today, was asked about the revival of Inshallah. In response, she said: "It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this."

In March, Pinkvilla reported that Bhansali is creatively inclined towards this project. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a mature romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to two of the top 3 mega stars from 90s for the film,” an industry insider had revealed.

Bhansali is currently gearing up for his period drama web series Heeramandi. It stars an ensemble of several actresses including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala. After that, he will reportedly start working on Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt bagged National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

At the 69th National Film Awards, Alia won the Best Actress award for her performance as the titular Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the award with Kriti Sanon, who won for Mimi. Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of Gangubai who gets trapped in the red light district of Kamathipura, Mumbai. But she eventually becomes a force to reckon with. The movie was based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Apart from Alia, it also starred Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol wishes to work with Alia Bhatt: 'It could be anything like daughter-father'