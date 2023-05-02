Is Salman Khan joining the Guardians of the Galaxy? Find out here

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can’t seem to keep calm as the actor is seen rooting for Groot ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Excitement among fans is sky-high as the third and final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise releases this week. While they have every reason to be excited, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan joins the excitement in his own style. The actor dropped a teaser on his social media account where he is seen getting inspired by Groot.

Salman Khan’s latest video with Marvel India

While Salman Khan dropped a hilarious clip where the actor is seen being inspired by Groot and adopting his dialogue to use for a day at his film promotions. Salman’s caption for the post reads, “I live in Galaxy … Uparwale are my Guardians…Swagat karo mere new friend ka on May 5th only in cinemas #GOTGVol3 @marvel_india.” The video starts with Salman Khan watching Groot on his phone while sitting in his vanity van just before going to a press conference. As he is called for the conference, he imitates Groot. Then at the press conference, the actor can be seen imitating Groot while answering questions from the journalists. He can be seen saying ‘I am Salman’ to every question thrown at him. The actor ends the video in style by showing Groot’s picture on his back.

Marvel India also uploaded the video and wrote, “"I am..." naam toh suna hi hoga @beingsalmankhan Swagat karo Guardians ka on May 5th only in cinemas. #GOTGVol3.” Minutes after the video got uploaded, fans expressed their surprise seeing Salman in the video. SOme fans also started speculating that the actor might be lending his voice for Groot’s character in the Hindi version of the film. One user wrote, “Groot ki hindi dubbing salman ne ki hogi!” Another wrote, “Sallu Bhai confirmed in the MCU.” Marvel India wrote an interesting comment on Salman’s video which reads, “Kisi ke bhai, aur hum sab ke Groot!”

