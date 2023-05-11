Is Salman Khan teaming up with brother Sohail Khan for his next? Here's what we know

Superstar Salman Khan, who is one of the most loved actors in the industry, was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. The film was released on Eid but it didn't manage to impress the audience. Now, Salman fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next after Tiger 3. Earlier today, his brother, actor, and director Sohail Khan was seen attending the launch of Yasmin Karachiwala’s pilates studio in the city. He spilled beans on his next and said that his first choice for the film is Salman.

Are Salman Khan and Sohail Khan teaming up for a film?

During his appearance at the launch event, Sohail was seen addressing the media that was stationed outside the venue. When he was asked about his plans of returning to direction, he revealed that he is currently developing a project that could potentially be a major action film. According to Indian Express, Sohail was also asked if Salman would feature in the film. He said, "First choice toh wahi hoti hai ke bhai ke paas jaaye. Woh suitable bhi hona chaiye bhai ke liye. Bhai hai, lekin professional hai. Like or not like (the role) woh unke upar hai (The first choice is to go to your brother. But he should also be suitable for the role. He is my brother, but he is professional too. It depends on him if he likes it)."

He also said that the expectations are doubled when one makes a film with Salman. Sohail added, "When you make a film with Salman Khan, the expectations increase. So you have to even be that sure about your script when you go to him. Let’s see once the script develops."

Earlier, Salman and Sohail have teamed up for films like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, and Jai Ho.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The much-awaited Diwali release will also feature Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance as Pathaan.