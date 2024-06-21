Is Sania Mirza getting married to cricketer Mohammad Shami after separation from Shoaib Malik? Tennis star's father breaks silence

Rumors have been circulating recently suggesting that tennis star Sania Mirza is gearing up to marry cricketer Mohammad Shami. The rumors gained attention due to both athletes having previously divorced. However, Sania's father, Imran Mirza, has now addressed these speculations and put an end to the rumors.

For those unaware, Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik finalized their divorce earlier this year, while Mohammad Shami is also separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on her wedding rumors with Mohammad Shami

Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza quashed the rumors of his daughter's wedding with Mohammad Shami saying, "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."

A few months ago, fans of both athletes found the idea of their marriage fascinating and shared their thoughts on social media, calling them a "perfect match." Some fans even went so far as to create morphed images of the two together, presenting them as wedding photos.

These edited pictures included one from Sania's marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and another from Shami's marriage to Hasin Jahan.

Take a look at the viral picture here:

More about Sania Mirza and Mohammad Shami

Earlier this year, Mirza's family released a statement announcing that she had divorced Shoaib Malik. They mentioned that Sania has always kept her personal life private, but felt it necessary to share the news of the divorce, which had occurred a few months prior.

The statement also conveyed Sania's well wishes for Shoaib in his future endeavors and requested fans and well-wishers to respect her privacy and refrain from speculating about their relationship during this sensitive time.

Meanwhile, professionally, Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami are two of the most accomplished athletes in recent Indian sports history. Sania stands as the greatest women's tennis player from India, while Shami has made his mark as a top pace bowler, notably leading the Indian cricket team to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 with his impressive performances.

