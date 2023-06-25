Is Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's much-awaited reunion Munna Bhai 3 canceled? Here's what we know

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) captured the hearts of audiences with their unique blend of comedy and social commentary. The chemistry between Sanjay Dutt as the lovable goon Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as his loyal sidekick Circuit became an iconic duo in Bollywood. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie starred other legendary actors like Sunil Dutt and Boman Irani among others. Now, speculations were rife that there is a third film in the making.

Munna Bhai 3 is canceled?

News of a potential cancellation of the third installment of the much-loved franchise left many fans disheartened. Arshad Warsi recently opened up about the prospects of the film and it seems he is not too hopeful. In an interview with India Today, Arshad Warsi shared, “Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

Stating the reason behind the film being stalled, he shared that Rajkumar Hirani, the acclaimed director behind the previous films, is fully committed to delivering a script that lives up to the high expectations set by its predecessors, and this is why it is taking longer than usual. Arshad further added, “The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say "‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

As fans eagerly await further updates on the Munna Bhai 3 project, it is clear that the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on screen may or may not become a reality. However, viewers eagerly wait to witness Munna and Circuit's reunion to create another memorable chapter.

