Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi 2 on the cards? Adhyayan Suman drops major hint

Actor Adhyayan Suman recently played the character of Nawab Zoravar Ali Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. He who also played the young version of his father Shekhar Suman’s character Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed recently addressed the possibility of the series’ second season.

Will there be a sequel to Heeramandi?

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Adhyayan Suman shared that Bhansali unofficially spoke about it once. He revealed, “Heeramandi 2 is something that sir has spoken about and he has unofficially said I want to work with these actors again, Season 2 will get made. There can be nothing greater than this for us. And nawabs will be a lot more this time so that’s exciting.”

Adhyayan specifically mentioned the last line because he said that people criticize him for his less screen time in the show. It was mainly because the series was centered around the courtesans and the men only acted as interlinks. However, if someone notices, Heeramandi begins with Adhyayan’s character Imaad (later renamed Zoravar) being sold out for a hefty amount.

What did Sanjay Leela Bhansali say about Heeramandi 2?

While speaking to IMDb very recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he would never be able to make another Heeramandi. He shared, “We’ve made it, I’ve enjoyed making it, and I’m thankful to God that we made it… It was a very difficult project. Nobody else will ever be able to make Heeramandi again, nor will I be able to make it again, because it happens once.”

Until an official announcement arrives for the second season, audiences can watch and re-watch Heeramandi on repeat available to stream on Netflix.

