Is Sara Ali Khan open to marrying a cricketer? Actress REVEALS amid dating rumors with Shubman Gill

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She teamed up with Vicky Kaushal for the first time and it seems like the audience loved watching their fresh pairing on the big screen. Amid busy promotions, Sara recently in an interview, spoke about the possibility of marrying a cricketer. Earlier, Sara was rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

Sara Ali Khan talks about marrying a cricketer

Recently, Sara and Shubman's dating rumors started doing the rounds after they were spotted enjoying a date in the city. Their pictures and videos went viral on the Internet. Despite dating reports, Sara and Shubman chose to remain silent. Recently, during an interview with India Today, Sara was asked if she would be open to following her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s footsteps and marrying a cricketer. The actress said that the profession doesn’t matter to her.

Sara said, "I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)."

When she was asked if she sees herself dating someone from the current Indian team squad, Sara said that she hasn't met the man she plans to be with in her life. The actress revealed, "I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so."

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky were seen visiting Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple on Tuesday to seek blessings after the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has been doing well at the box office. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film hit theatres on June 2.