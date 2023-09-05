Is Shah Rukh Khan playing a hero or villain in Jawan? King Khan teases, 'It's a common man...'

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated upcoming action thriller film, Jawan, is generating a lot of excitement. This is his second film after the blockbuster Pathaan in his comeback year. It's also his first collaboration with director Atlee. The trailer and the film's music have sparked enthusiasm among fans, and advance bookings for tickets are expected to set new records. The team is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to promote this massive film which also stars Nayanthara in the lead. The film is all set to hit the big screens in two days and ahead of the film's release, the superstar featured in a video where he addressed the seven most commonly asked questions about Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals whether he plays a hero, villain, or a vill-hero in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan was asked: “Are you the villain or hero or vill-hero? Let us in on your secret?” Answering to this curious question, the actor replied, “'It's a common man, doing uncommon things for the common good of everybody.”

Speaking about whether the actor wanted to work with Atlee, SRK was asked, “Is it true that Atlee and you wanted to work together for a long time?” Answering the question, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said, “I met with Atlee during the making of Bigil and he went for the match of CSK and KKR. Ahead of this, Atlee had spoken to me on an idea for Jawan saying, 'It's you, sir, along with 5 girls and that's my film because my wife Priya and myself really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film' and that's how Jawan started.”

Shah Rukh Khan bows down to greet Jawan director Atlee’s mother

On August 30, a big pre-release event for Jawan happened at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan graced the event, and his presence attracted a huge crowd of fans. The event saw the film's director, Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others. During the event, Atlee invited his mother to the stage to meet Shah Rukh. SRK greeted her respectfully with folded hands, even bowing down. The three had a conversation, and SRK shared a warm hug with Atlee's mother. This heartwarming moment was captured on video and became viral on social media. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to go on floors on September 7.

