Is Shah Rukh Khan shooting special song for Jawan in Mumbai and not Dubai? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar in a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming, Jawan. On July 10, the prevue of the film was released which took the internet by storm. Fans finally caught a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's different avatars in the film and also witnessed the power-packed action sequences. The film is special for another reason; Atlee, the renowned South Indian director will make his grand debut in Bollywood with Jawan. Now, amidst the excitement for prevue, recent reports surfaced stating King Khan and Atlee will shoot for a special song for the movie in Dubai. However, it seems the shooting for the song has already begun in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's special song for Jawan

A few days back, a source revealed, "While the final edit is locked, the team believes that there is a scope for one chartbuster song in the narrative. And the team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. The Jawan song will be shot in Dubai at a special location locked by SRK and his team. It’s a surprise package for the fans." He also further confirmed that the song will have the best visuals in the film. However, ETimes reported today that the shoot for the song began in Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Monday, the day the prevue for the film was released. The shoot will continue for a week and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly fit into all his avatars for this song.

Jawan Prevue

The 2 minutes 12 seconds video of Jawan prevue which dropped on July 10 gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the most anticipated movie of the year. Deepika Padukone was also seen delivering some power-packed actions in a saree in the video. One of the highlights that caught everyone's attention is Shah Rukh Khan's goofy dance inside the metro. Also, fans finally saw what lies beneath the bandage as Shah Rukh Khan removed the bandage to reveal his bald head in the prevue.

Earlier, Jawan was slated to release on June 2. Now, it will hit theatres on September 7.

ALSO READ: Atlee pens long note for his 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan; Shares about embarking on journey with a king