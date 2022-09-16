Is Shah Rukh Khan’s character Mohan Bhargav from Brahmastra the same one as Swades? Ayan Mukerji REVEALS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was released last week and the movie had a special appearance by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen playing the role of scientist Mohan Bhargav in the movie. Viewers were convinced that his role had a connection to his 2004 film Swades, in which Shah Rukh was also named Mohan Bhargav, and played a scientist. Now, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has confirmed what fans knew all along- that Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra cameo does indeed pay a tribute to his role in Swades.

In a recent interview with PTI, Ayan Mukerji confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades connection and said that naming his character Mohan Bhargav was intentional. And it wasn’t just because Shah Rukh once again plays a scientist in this movie. Ayan revealed, “In Swades, he (Shah Rukh) plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on Swades as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here."