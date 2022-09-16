Is Shah Rukh Khan’s character Mohan Bhargav from Brahmastra the same one as Swades? Ayan Mukerji REVEALS
Not a coincidence! Ayan Mukerji reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra cameo has a connection to Swades.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was released last week and the movie had a special appearance by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen playing the role of scientist Mohan Bhargav in the movie. Viewers were convinced that his role had a connection to his 2004 film Swades, in which Shah Rukh was also named Mohan Bhargav, and played a scientist. Now, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has confirmed what fans knew all along- that Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra cameo does indeed pay a tribute to his role in Swades.
In a recent interview with PTI, Ayan Mukerji confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades connection and said that naming his character Mohan Bhargav was intentional. And it wasn’t just because Shah Rukh once again plays a scientist in this movie. Ayan revealed, “In Swades, he (Shah Rukh) plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on Swades as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here."
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades was released in 2004 and Ayan Mukerji had begun his career as an assistant director with the film. He then went on to work as an AD in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji said that there’s no way to ever repay what Shah Rukh has done for the film. “We wrote that in our credits, 'Eternally grateful to Mr. Shah Rukh Khan'. Sometimes, people come and do something so generous and large-hearted. There is no way to ever repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on Brahmastra. Unanimously, one of the favourite things in Brahmastra has been Shah Rukh sir's sequence."
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was released on September 9 in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
