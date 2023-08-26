Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals

Shah Rukh Khan is just a few days away from stealing thunders with his much-awaited and highly anticipated next, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan marks King Khan’s second-biggest outing of the year after his blockbuster comeback film, Pathaan. In the much-talked-about Atlee directorial, SRK will reportedly be seen playing a double role. It is also believed that King Khan plays the ‘chief’ of a fierce and fearless girl gang, a glimpse of which is also shown in Jawan’s prevue. While millions of SRKians are eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres, a few of them have come up with their own theories about Khan’s upcoming project.

As per one of the many fan theories, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is inspired by the globally acclaimed Spanish web series, Money Heist. In the popular web series, a criminal mastermind who goes by the name ‘Professor’ leads a team of eight skilled members with unique abilities, including two girls – Tokyo and Nairobi. So, is Jawan really inspired by Money Heist? Here’s what casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was closely associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s project, has to say.

Mukesh Chhabra on Jawan being ‘inspired’ by Money Heist

In an exclusive conversation with entertainment journalist Faidoon Shahyar, Bollywood’s popular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, who has done the casting in Jawan, reacted to the comparisons that are being drawn between Jawan and the popular Spanish crime thriller. When asked if Jawan is inspired by Money Heist, refuting the fan theory, Chhabra replied, “Jitne logon ko guess karna hai karte rahiye. Jab Jawan bahar aayegi toh aapko pata chalega aapne dekha. Trailer ke baad mujhe itne messages aaye, but I didn't disclose. I want you all to wait and witness it on the big screen.”

The casting director who is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan says Jawan is a ‘special’ film for him as well. Moreover, he is confident that the film will surprise millions of SRK fans in a big way.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Jawan, treated his fans and followers with a new motion poster of the film on Friday. The latest motion poster of Jawan gives a glimpse of the intriguing five different looks of the superstar in the film. While sharing the poster, SRK wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!”

Jawan is set to release next month, on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

