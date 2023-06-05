Is Shahid Kapoor open to making debut in Hollywood? Bloody Daddy actor has THIS to say

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. He has teamed up with director Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time. Recently, during the promotions, Shahid shared his thoughts on venturing into Hollywood. His contemporaries like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ali Fazal and others have managed to make a mark in the West. But it looks like Shahid is happy working here and has no plans of making his Hollywood debut.

Shahid Kapoor talks about making a debut in Hollywood

While speaking to News 18, Shahid said that he wouldn't go to Hollywood and 'do some trash'. He also said that he would rather do a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam film which will satisfy him as an actor. He said, "I have worked here for 20 years so I love my fraternity and I love our films. I feel very comfortable here. Having said that, I’m here to do good work. So on one hand you’re saying Hollywood, I’ll say the reverse thing… If somebody offers me a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie and if I feel there’s a great role to do and it will satisfy me as an actor, I’ll go do that... If you are chasing performance and calibre, I wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and do some trash. That’s not what I would want to do."

ALSO READ: How did Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain react after watching Jab We Met? Actor REVEALS

He added that one should feel excited and inspired to do something challenging. The Jab We Met actor shared, "Abhi mere ko Hollywood mein break mil gaya hai… kuch bhi kar lo… Nahi (Now I got a break in Hollywood, do anything, no)! There has to be a certain feeling from inside. You should feel inspired, excited and challenged to do something then language should not be a barrier. But language is a genuine thing. Some people are good at making a transition but some people are not. It’s not easy to do that…If I get an opportunity, I’d go anywhere. Just give me something exciting. I just did OTT. I don’t care."

Meanwhile, Shahid's Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. The film will release on June 9 on JioCinema.