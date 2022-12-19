Is Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot to Kiara Advani soon? Actor has to say THIS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been a rumoured couple for a few years now. However, neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship. The two stars, who shared the screen in the 2021 film Shershaah, have become everyone's favourite, and fans have been shipping the duo hard in real life too. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara started dating while shooting for Vishnuvardhan's film. The duo is currently hitting the limelight for their wedding and now the Student Of The Year actor has finally reacted to it.

Sidharth is currently busy promoting his upcoming spy-thriller film, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, which is slated to premiere on 20 January 2023 on Netflix. During this, radio jockey Supriya from Radio Fever FM, asked Sidharth about one rumour that he would like to clarify. To this, the actor smiled and said: "That I am getting married this year," leaving Rashmika in splits. However, his answer left netizens confused and they wondered if Sidharth has confirmed his wedding in 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani scouting wedding locations

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth and Kiara have been scouting wedding locations for quite some time now. They contacted Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, which is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married. Source added, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 7

Sidharth and Kiara also addressed their relationship speculations, while appearing on different episodes of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. The Shershaah Jodi indirectly accepted they were dating.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

On the work front, Sidharth has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.