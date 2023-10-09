Is Sonam Kapoor teaming up with sister Rhea Kapoor again? Thank You For Coming producer breaks silence

The movie Thank You For Coming was just released in theaters on October 6, and it has had a decent start at the box office. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, among others. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wasn't part of Rhea Kapoor's recent production, Thank You For Coming, but she showed strong support for the film. She promoted it whenever possible and even attended a special screening before its release. Now, it appears that the two sisters are preparing for their fourth collaboration as an actress and producer, following their previous successful films Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014), and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

Rhea Kapoor reveals collaborating with sister Sonam Kapoor after Thank You For Coming

During a recent interaction with with News18, Rhea Kapoor opened up on collaborating with her sister Sonam Kapoor after Thank You For Coming. She said, “We are again coming together after Thank You For Coming. I’m really excited about it because we are doing something completely different.” However, Rhea didn’t reveal anything much on the storyline.

When asked if there was a specific reason for not casting her sister Sonam Kapoor in Thank You For Coming, especially since this is her first project as a producer that doesn't feature Sonam, Rhea said, “Sonam and I are such consistent partners in life that we both feel in sync even when we’re doing our own thing. To be honest, Sonam was as invested in this film as she could possibly be. She has been extremely supportive. Whenever we feel that it’s the right time and get the right project for us to work on, we always find a way to come together.”

She further added, “Having said that, both of us are individuals and we like to explore doing things (separately) and that just makes us better partners, so that when we come back together, it’s even more exciting.”

Rhea Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor’s reaction after watching Thank You For Coming

When asked about Sonam Kapoor’s reaction after watching Thank You For Coming, Rhea said, “She loved the film. Sonam was like, ‘It’s so funny!’ I think everyone is surprised with how the second half goes because there are a lot of twists and turns in it. I feel the general reaction from my friends is something I haven’t been expecting.”

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming hit the big screens on October 6, this year.

