Is Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 going for Oscars? Here's what director Anil Sharma has to say

Sunny Deol has been basking in the massive success of Gadar 2. The movie serves as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. So far, the movie has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood projects of this year. Amid all this, its director Anil Sharma is aiming for something higher.

Anil Sharma plans to send Gadar 2 for the Oscars

In an interview with The Indian Express, Anil Sharma spoke about his plans to send the movie to the Oscars next year. He said, “People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it." Sharma added, "but Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story."

In the same conversation, he also admitted that he wants the validation of awards. However, he expressed his belief that he won't get any as he has never lobbied for awards.

Gadar 2 was written by Shaktimaan Talwar and produced by Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. It follows the story of Tara Singh as he goes to Pakistan to save his son during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, the movie defied everyone's expectations and became a surprise hit.

Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 being called 'anti-Pakistan'

While Gadar 2 has been loved and celebrated across the board, there has been a feeling among viewers that the movie is anti-Pakistani. Sunny, in an interview, expressed his feelings on this issue. He said that the 1947 partition created a rift between the two nations. However, he also said that people from both sides want reconciliation. When asked about the message of the movie, he said that we shouldn't take Gadar 2 seriously as it's mainly for entertainment.

