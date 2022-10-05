Is Sunny Kaushal a part of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’?
If speculations are to be believed, actor Sunny Kaushal has given a nod to be a part of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’. Details inside.
Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has garnered much love and appreciation for her roles in films like Thappad, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and Badla to name a few. Recently, fans loved her performance in the film Dobaaraa which was one of the most critically appreciated films of the year. And now, this young Bollywood superstar is looking forward to her film ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’.
In ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’, Pannu will be seen in the lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai, and Jayprad Desai. However, our eyebrows have risen, and are wondering whether actor Sunny Kaushal is a part of the film. Well, Taapsee Pannu’s recent Instagram story does trigger this thought process.
In her Instagram story, we can see Taapsee with her co-actor in the film Vikrant Massey, alongside Sunny Kaushal, writer/co-producer Kanika Dhillon, director Aanand L Rai, director Jayprad Desai and producers, Bhushan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma in the frame. In the background, we can hear the Haseen Dilruba song while clicking on the story. Check out the pictures here.
Elaborating about the film in detail, writer Kanika had told ETimes, “The attempt to make ‘Haseen Dillruba’ was also to bring in the groovy pulp stories that we've always had as part of Hindi literature. The works of Surendra Mohan Pathak ji and Ved Prakash ji were brought into the conversation after the film released and that was a huge takeaway for me as the writer. We've grown up with Sydney Sheldon and James Hadley Chase but rarely do we hear people talking about pulp Hindi writers. Nobody's made films on it or celebrated the huge mass of Hindi pulp literature out there.”
Recently, Taapsee Pannu was spotted at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s reception ceremony as well. Surely, the young actress has a busy schedule lined up ahead.
