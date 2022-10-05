Is Sunny Kaushal a part of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’?

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has garnered much love and appreciation for her roles in films like Thappad, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and Badla to name a few. Recently, fans loved her performance in the film Dobaaraa which was one of the most critically appreciated films of the year. And now, this young Bollywood superstar is looking forward to her film ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’.

In ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’, Pannu will be seen in the lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai, and Jayprad Desai. However, our eyebrows have risen, and are wondering whether actor Sunny Kaushal is a part of the film. Well, Taapsee Pannu’s recent Instagram story does trigger this thought process.