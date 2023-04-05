Is Sushmita Sen back with ex Rohman Shawl? Here’s WHY fans think so

Actress Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses who is often called the beauty with brain. The Miss Universe has been in the news since she shared the news of heart attack with her fans. The actress who has an active social media presence maintains transparency about her personal and professional life with fans. In December 2021, the actress confirmed that her relationship with Rohman Shawl is over, but they continue to remain friends. Since then, they have been spotted at several public and family events together.

Sushmita Sen’s recent post with Rohman Shawl

The actress has recently shared a post that sparked speculations among fans and netizens that she is back with her former beau Rohman Shawl. In the post, Sushmita Sen shared a few videos where the actress is seen practicing stretching and yoga asanas with Rohman and daughter Alisah. Aptioning the video, she wrote, ““Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ”

In the first clip, Sushmita is seen stretching alone, the second clip shows Sushmita clapping and giving Rohman a high five after finishing stretching together, and Alisah joins them in the third clip.

Reaction of fans

Fans were quick to react to the video as one user wrote, “Oh u guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..u both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits u both .much love..” Another comment reads, “I wish they are back together again.” While another netizen commented, “This filled my heart!! So cute to see @sushmitasen47 and @rohmanshawl together.” Rohman also left a comment on the post that reads, “Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47”

