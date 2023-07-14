Is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship a publicity stunt? Latter's reply will melt your heart

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been hitting the headlines for their relationship since January this year. A video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year bash in Goa went viral on social media. Post that, they were spotted together on numerous occasions. Tamannaah recently confirmed that they are dating and that their relationship began on the set of Lust Stories 2. They were both seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s short film Lust Stories 2, which premiered on Netflix on June 29. Recently, Vijay Varma addressed speculations about his relationship with Tamannaah, with some people deeming it a ‘publicity stunt’. Vijay made it clear that it is no publicity stunt, and that he is madly in love with Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma says he is madly in love with Tamannaah Bhatia

In an interview with GQ India, Vijay Varma was asked about speculations as to whether he and Tamannaah are really a couple or if it is a publicity stunt. Vijay set the record straight and said that it’s fairly clear now that they are in a relationship. He expressed his feelings for Tamannaah and said that he is ‘madly’ in love with her. “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life,” said Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia on her relationship with Vijay Varma

Meanwhile, in a chat with Film Companion last month, Tamannaah Bhatia said that she doesn’t feel one can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. “I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen,” said Tamannaah.

She also said that she bonded with Vijay very organically and that since he came to her with all his guard down, she found it easy to put all her guard down too. “He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” said Tamannaah.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma reveals what happened when he saw Raja Hindustani with family; Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's reaction