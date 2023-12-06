Is Tamannaah Bhatia part of Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2? Here's what we know
Tamannaah Bhatia will have a dance number in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2, as per reports. The film will be a sequel to 2018’s Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.
Theaters welcomed Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree in 2018, with the scenes of the horror movie sending chills down the audience’s spines. In an intriguing update, Stree 2 is now on its way to the cinema halls, and it will star Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in key roles.
It is now being learned that actress Tamannaah Bhatia has also joined the film crew. While it won’t be a full-fledged one, she will reportedly feature in a song and will be seen flaunting her cool dance moves.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s groovy track in Stree 2 to be the next Milegi Milegi?
Apart from the storyline of 2018’s Stree, the movie’s soundtracks had also garnered immense attention. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor was seen grooving to the dance number Milegi Milegi. A report by News18 Showsha has now spilled the beans on Tamannaah Bhatia’s appearance in the movie, revealing that she will be seen in a dance number in Stree 2.
Dropping more details, a source told the news portal, “Tamannaah Bhatia will be featuring in a song in Stree 2. It’s an upbeat dance number that will be as catchy as Kamariya. The shoot for the same has already been done. With several hit songs in her kitty, the makers of Stree 2 felt that Tamannaah was the right fit for the song. Rajkummar Rao will be a part of the song, and the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.”
While Bhatia’s team did not officially confirm the news to the portal, it will undoubtedly be a treat to watch the actress flaunt her dance moves in the film, giving Stree fans a nostalgic hit of Shraddha Kapoor’s peppy track Milegi Milegi from the 2018 starrer.
More about Stree 2
The film has created immense hype amongst the audience ever since its official announcement was made earlier in July. The movie will be directed by Amar Kaushik and produced under the banners of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films.
Delving into the cast of the project, Stree 2 will star Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
ALSO READ: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao spotted at Mumbai Airport as they jet off to shoot for horror comedy
