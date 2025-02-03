Is that Aamir Khan dressed as caveman in VIRAL VIDEO doing the rounds on internet? Actor's team breaks silence

Lately, a video has been going viral on the internet that shows a man dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Mumbai. The video left many speculating that it was none other than Aamir Khan. In light of the confusion, the team of Sitaare Zameen Par actor issued a statement clarifying, as opposed to the ongoing rumors, that the man in the video is not Khan.

The statement issued by the team of Aamir Khan noted how rumors on the internet spread like wildfire and social media plays a major role in amplifying them. They pointed out one such speculation about the viral video, suggesting that the man dressed like a caveman roaming on the streets of Mumbai is superstar Aamir Khan. However, this is not true—the caveman is not the superstar.

"The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false," a source close to the development clarified.

For the unversed, a video on the internet was getting a lot of traction, in which a man was seen dressed like a caveman. He was seen casually pushing a handcart and interacting with pedestrians and local citizens; unnoticed. The man was seen sporting a wig, prosthetic beard, and special make-up to ace the look.

This piqued curiosity among many internet users, with many believing it to be a smart promotional tactic for a brand endorsement while many wondered it to be a publicity stunt for some upcoming project. A user speculated, “Probably doing remake of Tom Hanks movie, Castaway,” while another guessed, “Just building craze for his next release. Too create buzzzzz.”

Viral video of man dressed like a caveman

Nonetheless, the official clarification by Aamir’s team has confirmed that the actor is gearing for the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The upcoming comedy caper that features Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the key roles is poised to release on Christmas this year, i.e. December 25, 2025.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last year, Khan had mentioned that the upcoming film would focus on individual qualities that make one magical and unique.