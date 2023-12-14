Is THIS the amount Triptii Dimri charged for her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Hereâ€™s what we know

Actress Triptii Dimri has lately been stealing the headlines due to her performance as Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vangaâ€™s latest project Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.Â In the film, her chemistry with Ranbir's character is widely loved by all. But do you know the amount Triptii charged for her role in Animal? According to the latest report, her feeÂ for the role was revealed.Â

Triptii Dimri reportedly charged THIS much for her role in AnimalÂ

According to a report by Lifestyle Asia, Triptii DimriÂ earned Rs 40 lakh for her role in Animal. Even though her role spanned for a short period, she won the hearts of fans and has been the topic of discussion ever since the release of Animal.

On the other hand, earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported thatÂ Ranbir KapoorÂ is charging an upfront fee of Rs 30 - 35 croreÂ for Animal. He has reinvested a portion of his reduced fee into developing the production quality of the gangster drama. Additionally, he will shareÂ the film's profits.

As per a report by Financial Express, Bobby Deol who portrayed the role of an antagonist in the film, received anÂ amount of Rs. 4-5 crore. Other cast members, such as Rashmika Mandanna reportedly received a sum of Rs. 4 crore,Â andÂ Anil KapoorÂ received Rs. 2 crore.

More about AnimalÂ

AnimalÂ castsÂ Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a story filled with violence and conflicts while showcasing the troubled relationship between a father and a son.Â

In the film, Ranbir playedÂ the role of the son while Anil Kapoor portrayedÂ Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna portrayed theÂ female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.Â

Meanwhile, Animal is running in theaters and was released on December 1, 2023.Â

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Lifestyle Asia, Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

