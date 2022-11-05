Is Varun Dhawan keen on working in South films? Here is what he has to say

With recent South movies like RRR, KGF-Chapter 2, Pushpa-The Rise, and Ponniyin Selvan I earning box office success, one can safely say that both Bollywood and South Cinema are at par with each other.

Varun Dhawan is no longer a newcomer to Bollywood. Time files! It has been more than 10 years since Dhawan made his debut in the film industry with Student Of The Year. He, over the years, has worked in more than 17 films now, some of which smashed several box office records. In a recent development, Varun has expressed his desire to broaden his career and work in South Cinema as well.

Is Varun Dhawan planning to work in South Cinema?

Keeping in view of these developments, Varun Dhawan has shown his interest in being a part of South movies. He, in an exclusive chat with India Today on Friday, said, “If Lokesh Kanagraj offered me a role, that's the director of Vikram and Kaithi, then 100 percent I would love to do a Tamil film with him. If Rajamouli or Shankar offers you why will you not.”Varun Dhawan also showered heaps of praise for Kantara which is currently a roaring success at the box office.

He said, “I think Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone's an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India.”

“If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. it's best thing to Indian films to grow right now,” said Varun to India Today.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Dhawan will next star in Dinesh Vijan's comedy horror film Bhediya, co-starring Sanon and directed by Amar Kaushik. He will then star in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. We hope to see Dhawan on screen soon.

