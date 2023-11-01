Is Vicky Kaushal gearing up for next film Chaava's intense action shoot? Actors offers glimpse with PHOTO

Vicky Kaushal is an exceptional talent in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor over the years has proved his mettle in acting. His versatility can be ascertained from the choice of his roles over the years. The Sam Bahadur actor is quite active on social media, where he often keeps sharing his life updates on and off with his fans and followers. Meanwhile, the latest post left all his fans worried as he shared a photo of him undergoing the 'needling' treatment.

Vicky Kaushal shares a photo of him undergoing needling

A while ago, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of him undergoing a needling treatment, a Chinese technique of inserting thin needles through the skin to the strategic parts to help with pain. The treatment is aimed at curing pain, overall wellness, and stress management.

The actor while sharing the post also dropped a sword and clapboard emojis alongside, hinting at the filming of an action sequence. Take a look:

Not much can be ascertained from the photo though, however, it seems that the photo is from after the shoot of Chaava which will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The photo seems to be suggestive of the actor gearing up for a high-intensity action for his next.

A few days back, a report published in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the lead stars would start shooting for the first schedule on October 16 in Mumbai which was to last for one week.

About Chaava

For the unversed, after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is yet again joining hands with Laxman Utekar for Chaava. The film is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While Vicky will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika will be seen as Yesubai Bhonsale.

Later, a report by Filmfare also confirmed the entry of Akshaye Khanna in the film for the important role of Aurangzeb in the film. The highly anticipated historical drama will be based on a book on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; written by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming lineup of projects

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal’s other much-anticipated project; Sam Bahadur will be hitting the theaters on December 1. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In addition to this, he will also be seen in Dunki, headline by Shah Rukh Khan.

