Is Vidya Balan nervous about returning to big screen after 4 years with Neeyat? Here’s what she said

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will soon be seen playing the role of a detective, Mira Rao, in her upcoming film Neeyat. The film will have a theatrical release and will mark Vidya Balan’s return to the big screen after 4 years. The actress’ last theatrical release was Mission Mangal, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others, which was released in 2019. Now that the actress is returning to the theatres after 4 years, she revealed that she is a little bit nervous, but also excited and hopeful that the audience will enjoy her upcoming film Neeyat.

At the press conference held on Wednesday, Vidya Balan was asked if she is nervous about returning to the big screen after a gap of four years, and whether the pressure of box-office numbers gets to her. In response, Vidya said that yes, she is a ‘little bit’ nervous. She said she always feels ‘excited and nervous’ and cannot tell the difference as it feels the same to her a few days before her film's release. The actress is grateful for the fact that people have expectations from this film and from her, and is hopeful that people will enjoy watching it.

Vidya Balan further added that there is also a lot of excitement as her last theatrical release, Mission Mangal, did very well, and is hopeful that people will come to the theatres and watch Neeyat and love it. She said that the best part about promotions is that she doesn’t get the time to feel the pressure. “We get so tired by the end of the day and you don’t get the time to process what you’re feeling. I am looking forward to how everyone receives the film,” said Vidya.

Post Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan was seen in the short film Natkhat. She was also seen in Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa, all of which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Neeyat features an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. The film will release across theatres worldwide on July 7th.

