Is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 finally happening? Ranbir Kapoor drops a major HINT

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin starring Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved films. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2013. Recently, during a virtual chat with fans, Ranbir spoke about the much-awaited sequel of the hit film. He said Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a ‘good sequel’. Kapoor also revealed that Ayan had a 'nice story' for the sequel but he got busy with their film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel

Ranbir got his fans excited after he spilled the beans on the second part. The audience always wanted the sequel of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It seems like Ranbir has just dropped a major hint about the same. During his conversation, Ranbir talked about the storyline and said that it could be '10 years forward' showing where Bunny (Ranbir), Naina (Deepika), Avi (Aditya), and Aditi (Kalki) are in their lives.

He shared, "I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel... Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi, are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters."

In 2018, Ranbir spoke about the sequel in one of his interviews with Bollywood Hungama. He had said that Ayan might make the second part between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2. Ranbir had said, "Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. He also has an idea for it and he seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. More easier than Brahmastra, because he is going quite crazy, making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of six months."

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He also has Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline.