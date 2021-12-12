Isabelle Kaif and Sharvari crack up over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi being a 'chill night'

For third day in a row, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have blown us over with their wedding photos. On Sunday, the couple who are currently on their honeymoon, dropped super fun photos from their Mehendi ceremony. After their wedding and haldi photos, Katrina and Vicky's Mehendi photos prove they had a blast.

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif dropped a photo featuring herself, the bride, her sister and actress Sharvari. Isabelle hilariously captioned it saying, "And this was the supposed to be the chill night." Clearly, one can tell from the pictures that it was not a chill night but instead a crazy, happy and super filmy dance night.

Sharvari cracked up over Isabelle's caption as she commented, "Hahaha I love the caption," to which Isabelle replied saying, "@sharvari start how you mean to go on (wink emoji)."

Check out Isabelle Kaif's post below:

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky while sharing their Mehendi photos captioned it, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" Yet again Vicky and Katrina colour co-ordinated for their Mehendi as they wore outfits that had a modern take on traditional, ethnic wear.

