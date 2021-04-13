Isabelle Kaif reveals sister Katrina Kaif’s special advice before venturing into Bollywood: Just focus on work

Isabelle Kaif had made her debut this year and has been facing frequent comparisons with her sister Katrina Kaif ever since.

The year 2021 marked a special year for Kaifs. After all, years after carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, her baby sister Isabelle Kaif has also made her big Bollywood debut with Sooraj Pancholi starrer Time To Dance. The movie had released in March this year and had opened to mixed reviews. However, Isabelle’s performance was loved by everyone and the actress is keen to win hearts with her talent. Recently, the newcomer got candid about how her elder sister prepared for the showbiz industry and her million dollar advice for her.

Talking about the same, Isabelle stated that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had asked her to stay grounded and just focus on her work. “To just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was definitely one of those people who gave me that,” Isabelle was quoted saying to Hindustan Times. Furthermore, Isabelle also spoke about the frequent comparisons with Katrina and said she has been quite used to it.

She said, “People have been doing it for years, and I’ve got used to it by now. It doesn’t really play on me too much anymore. About expectations, Covid actually took off some of that pressure from my first film, as the circumstances are so different. It has allowed me to just enjoy the moment as it unfolds.”

Well, given the stardom Katrina has made for herself, it will be interesting to see if her sister will be able to carve a niche for herself like her.

