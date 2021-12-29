Isabelle Kaif shares UNSEEN pics with sisters from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s haldi ceremony

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was one of the most talked about events in tinselvile this year. The couple, who were dating each other for a while, took their nuptial vows in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. While it was an intimate ceremony, Vicky and Katrina have treated fans with beautiful pics from their dream like wedding. And now Katrina’s sister Isabelle has taken the social media by a storm as she shared some unseen pics from Vicky-Katrina’s haldi ceremony.

In the pics, Isabelle was seen posing with her sisters who appeared to be quite mesmerised by the Indian culture. While most of her sisters were dressed in hues of yellow, two of them had opted for a white outfit with some effect of maroon in it. Meanwhile, Isabelle was a sight to behold in her yellow saree with a golden border. Although Katrina wasn’t a part of this girl squad, it was evident that the ladies were seen enjoying every bit of this grand Indian wedding. Isabelle had captioned it as, “Memories” along with yellow heart emoticons.

Take a look at Isabelle Kaif’s post:

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are currently making the most of their married life. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing pics from her honeymoon along with her post wedding rituals. This isn’t all. The newly married couple had set the social media on fire as they shared an adorable pic of themselves on Christmas.