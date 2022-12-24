Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal and their twins receive a grand welcome at the Ambani residence; WATCH

It is a very special day for the Ambanis as their daughter Isha Ambani has returned to India for the first time after delivering her twins. Isha and her husband Anand Piramal are enjoying one of the best phases of their life currently as they welcomed their twins on November 19. Isha became the mother of her twins, a son Krishna and a daughter Aadiya and now finally after a long wait the family has arrived to India and it is nothing less than a celebration for the Ambanis. Their house is lit up and decorated beautifully and it looks like the entire family has gathered for the grand welcome. Scroll down to see the first pictures of Isha Ambani with her twins. Isha Ambani arrives to India with her twins

In the video, we can see Nita Ambani looking gracious as ever in a floral Pink top which she paired with white trousers, heels and glares. She looked extremely happy and could not stop smiling while she watched her daughter Isha Ambani with her twins enter their house. Mukesh Ambani too looked happy as he held one of the babies and can be seen greeting all his guests while both his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani help him. There was heavy security in and around the house and a lot of extended families were hugging each other as they shared happiness. Check out the video:

Grand welcome with priests In the video, we can see several priests dressed in saffron-colored dhoti and kurta with their musical instruments singing for the grand welcome of Isha Ambani and her twins. Check out the video:

Ambani residence decoration The Ambani house entrance was decorated beautifully. With flower décor throughout the wall outside and lights hung on the entire building, we bet it looks like a grand function. Media stood outside the house to capture a glimpse of the family, the twins and the house and this will surely remind you of Isha Ambani’s wedding. Check out the video: