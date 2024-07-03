Isha Ambani reveals tearjerkers she swears by; expresses love for Karan Johar’s iconic movies ft. Shah Rukh Khan

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani needs no introduction. She is the only daughter of the business tycoon and is currently busy with the wedding preparations of her brother Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Meanwhile, a recent interview has surfaced where she talked about how movies made by Karan Johar left her emotional.

Isha Ambani reveals movies that made her emotional while watching

In a recent interaction with Vogue, the business scion Isha Ambani shared the movies that always make her emotional. She confessed to shedding tears while watching certain popular films by Karan Johar. Specifically, she mentioned the iconic movies featuring Shah Rukh Khan, expressing her admiration for both the actor and the films produced by his banner.

“It’s the holy trinity of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and Kal Ho Naa Ho." When she was asked what are her go-to Karaoke songs, Isha admitted, “I’m a die-hard Karan and Dharma fan so I will sing any of his songs at the top of my voice (laughs)."

Isha Ambani on her finding her "me time"

In addition to this, she was further asked about being on the constant radar of the paparazzi, especially amid her brother Anant Ambani’s impending wedding. To this, she stated that she finds her “me-time” by scrolling Instagram in a silent room with no noise and lots of sunlight.

Additionally, when asked about her preferred superpower, she decided on "invisibility" in order to freely explore intriguing locations without anyone knowing she was there.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Isha is currently busy with the preparation of her brother; Anant Ambani’s impending wedding with Radhika Merchant. It was on Tuesday, July 2, she along with her husband, Anand Piramal, and the entire Ambani family were seen at the mass wedding ceremony of 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar.

The videos from the ceremony have been ruling all over the internet. The special ceremony was a part of the pre-wedding festivities and took place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai. It was attended by nearly 800 people including the family members of the couples.

Anant and Radhika will tie the nuptial knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

