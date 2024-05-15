Isha Ambani’s makeup artist reveals why she couldn’t make it to Met Gala 2024 carpet

Isha Ambani was recently in New York City for the prestigious Met Gala 2024. Some stunning pictures of Isha surfaced on the day of the event, giving a glimpse into her look in a saree gown. However, there were no visuals of her from the Met carpet.

Isha’s makeup artist has now revealed that she couldn’t make it to the carpet as she was keeping unwell.

Isha Ambani didn’t walk the Met Gala 2024 carpet as she was unwell

Recently, Isha Ambani’s makeup artist took to Instagram to share a reel of her look for this year’s Met Gala. In the clip, Isha was seen posing in her Rahul Mishra-designed outfit with a long floral train.

The caption alongside the post revealed that Isha had a fever on the day of the extravagant fashion event. It read, “Happy for the memories we got in creating this for Isha @mamamagish , even though she was raging with a fever and couldn’t make it to the Met carpet. Well, at least we got some of these gorgeous pictures beforehand!”

Have a look at the post!

More about the Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala took place on May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for this year was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the official dress code was The Garden of Time.

While Isha Ambani dressed according to the theme, so did Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. After making her debut last year in a pearl-drenched, Alia stunned the onlookers again in her floral saree. Designed by Sabyasachi, the mint-green outfit had a 23 foot long train.

Sharing some stunning pictures on Instagram, Alia wrote, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.”

Mona Patel and Sudha Reddy were also among the Indians who graced the Met Gala and impressed the viewers with their style.

