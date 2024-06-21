Isha Koppikar admits to feeling ‘uncomfortable’ romancing senior actors; ‘Feel like you are hugging your father’

Isha Koppikar has been one of the most popular names in Bollywood. Making her debut with Fiza, she has worked with several renowned names. In a recent conversation, the actress was asked about working with older stars like Suniel Shetty and Govinda in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya respectively, which apprently made her uncomfortable.

Isha Koppikar talks about working with senior actors in Bollywood

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Isha Koppikar admitted to feeling “uncomfortable” while working with the elder actors.

“You do feel uncomfortable when you work with someone 30 or 20 years older than you. I felt uncomfortable when I was working with elderly heroes. You don’t get the feeling like you are hugging your partner or lover, you feel like you are hugging your father. I used to feel that. But it's okay I was new, I thought this was the norm,” she said.

The actress further added that, but as an actor, it is normal. She realized that as an actor, one must focus on their part and forget about the other actor being elder.

Isha Koppikar on feeling cringe about hugging elder actors

The actress was then asked if she would feel “cringe” about hugging senior actors. To this, the Don actress stated not everyone would feel that way, but some of them maintained themselves really well and wouldn’t look their age. She opined some actors, on the other hand, would’ve an air in their demeanor about the seniority and experience they possess.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Isha also highlighted that the “age gap” between the leads is still prevalent in the industry. She pointed out how an actress crosses the age of 35, she plays the role of a 50-year-old, while the actor continues to romance 25-year-olds.

The actress remarked that actors must understand what they look like and play roles accordingly. “I hope this changes, because the audience is not foolish."

"I have seen them in theaters saying, ‘Ye kitna buddha lag raha hai, ghar pe baith; apni beti ki umar ki ladki saath romance kar raha hai (How old is he looking, sit home you’re romancing a girl of your daughter’s age)," further adding in the age of social media everyone is aware of everything and vocalizes their opinion upfront.

On the work front, Isha’s last Bollywood film was Love You Loktantra, released in 2022.

ALSO READ: Heermandi: Sharmin Segal says Alamzeb was smiling at her misfortune in rejection scene; ‘It was dark humor in my mind’