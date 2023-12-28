Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang officially part ways after 14 years of marriage: Report

Over the years, actress Isha Koppikar has featured in quite a few films, with some of them being Krishna Cottage, Don, and more. On the personal front, Koppikar tied the knot with Timmy Narang in 2009 and also shares a daughter, Rianna, with him.

However, if reports on the internet are to be believed, the couple has now parted ways and apparently, Isha Koppikar has also moved out of the house along with Rianna. Find out further details inside.

Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang get separated after 14 years of marriage

A report by ETimes has revealed that Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang have separated from each other after being in wedlock for 14 long years. Reportedly, the couple filed for divorce last month and Isha has also moved out of her matrimonial residence with their daughter, Rianna.

The report indicated that the divorce arose due to compatibility problems between the couple, and despite their numerous attempts at reconciliation, their efforts proved futile. “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t success,” the news portal quoted a source saying.

Notably, ETimes had also contacted the Krishna Cottage actress for a statement, and she reverted saying, “I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity.” Meanwhile, Timmy Narang remained unapproachable.

More about Isha Koppikar

Isha and Timmy developed a deep affection for one another after being introduced by a mutual acquaintance. Over time, their love for each other grew immensely, leading them to marry in 2009. Subsequently, they were also fortunate enough to welcome a daughter into their lives. It is worth mentioning that the news of her divorce has taken her fans by surprise.

Isha has acted in several films over the years, including Don, 36 China Town, and Krishna Cottage. Her performance in Krishna Cottage was particularly impressive, and she succeeded in giving many people chills.

