Isha Koppikar opens up on facing casting couch: Was thrown out of a film because denied to meet actor alone

Actress Isha Koppikar is best known for her roles in Krishna Cottage, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, D, Don and others. The actress is all set to make a comeback and has a few projects to release this year. Isha had taken a break from the industry after the birth of her daughter Rianna in July 2014. The 45-year-old actress had a flourishing career in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, she opened up about facing casting couch and confessed that she was thrown out of a film due to it.

While talking to the news portal, Isha said, “In mid-2000, I was called by a renowned producer who said that you have to be in the good books of the hero. I didn’t know what he meant. So, I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. I called the producer and told him that I am here due to my talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough. I was thrown out of the film.”

The actress also confirmed that camps and nepotism exist in the entertainment industry and said that she had to settle for small roles as she did not compromise. She also confessed that she is a no-nonsense girl and had lost lots of projects due to this attitude.

For the unversed, Isha Koppikar has worked in a few Marathi, Kannada and Telugu films as well. She was last seen in the 2019 web series Fixerr.

