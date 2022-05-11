Ishaan Khatter adds brother Shahid Kapoor's song twist to his new PIC from France; Take a look

Who doesn’t love Ishaan Khatter? He has been the new talent of Bollywood and is here to stay. With his sheer brilliant and exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with. With each movie, Ishaan has managed to prove his mettle and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. The handsome actor loves to post his gorgeous shots on his Instagram and his fans love it more. Just some hours ago, he shared a serene shot of France on his Instagram and we just fell in love.

In the Instagram post, Ishaan Khatter looked insanely handsome. He wore a colourful jacket with lavender sweatpants and completed the look with stylish kicks. The scenery behind him took our breath away. He even tagged his brother on the picture. Moreover, in the caption, he quoted one of Shahid’s melodious songs. He wrote, “Rang sharbaton ka.” Of course, the post went viral within minutes. After all - who could resist Ishaan’s handsome face? One fan adorably completed the line from the song and wrote, “Rang sharbaton ka”. On the other hand, another wrote, “Aww”.

Take a look at Ishaan's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother.

