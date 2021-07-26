Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur to begin prep for war drama Pippa, film may take off in September.

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli starrer Pippa was announced a while ago but shooting for the same is yet to commence. Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, the team of Pippa is now looking forward to start filming for the war drama if conditions allow. The film which revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war will include some intense action scenes and thus a grand production for the same is required.

While too many restrictions will make it difficult for Pippa to be shot, the team has now been informed that the film may go on floors in September. A source revealed to the portal, "The film, set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, will require multiple levels of prep. The actors’ reading sessions will begin by mid-August."

Apart from the reading sessions, the cast will also have to start physical prep. "They not only have to fully familiarise themselves with the Battle of Garibpur that forms the crux of the story, but also have to physically prep from the first week of August to do justice to the combat and war sequences on camera," the source added.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book titled The Burning Chaffees. The film's first schedule will tentatively go on floors in Mumbai in September.

