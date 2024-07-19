Ishaan Khatter and rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz leave hand-in-hand post dinner date; WATCH

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is rumored to be dating Malaysian model, Chandni Bainz, often grabs headlines for their date nights and other public outings. Ishaan is painting the town red with his rumored girlfriend Chandni these days.

A video of Ishaan and Chandni from their latest outing has caught our attention on Instagram.

Ishaan Khatter goes on a dinner date with Chandni Bainz

In a video posted on Instagram late Friday, Ishaan Khatter can be seen coming out of a building with Chandni Bainz. He is walking hand-in-hand with Chandni as the rumored couple steps out after their dinner date.

Ishaan is also carrying a parcel in his hands. In a few seconds, Chandni sits in a car. Ishaan closes the door for his rumored girlfriend and boards the vehicle with her.

The Pippa actor opted for a casual look for the dinner date. He wore a white graphic tee with blue jeans. Chandni, on the other hand, wore a pastel green top with blue jeans.

Watch the video featuring Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz below:

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz's public appearances

In June 2024, Ishaan Khatter went out on a movie date with Chandni Bainz along with his mom, Neelima Azeem in Mumbai. The rumored couple was spotted exiting the theatre after watching the movie.

Ishaan, who has remained tight-lipped about his alleged relationship with Chandni, made his first public appearance with her in September 2023. They also attended the screening of Ishaan's half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor's film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year.

Ishaan Khatter's work front

Ishaan Khatter has worked in a handful of films in his Bollywood career to date. He marked his debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film, Dhadak in which he was paired with Janhvi Kapoor.

His other notable films include Beyond The Clouds, Khaali Peeli, and Phone Bhoot and Pippa. Ishaan is now making his Hollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. The upcoming drama series stars Nicole Kidman in the lead role. Actors like Eve Hewson, Liev Schreiber, and Meghann Fahy are also a part of it.

