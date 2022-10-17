Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria unite for Nature 4 Nature; First look revealed

Actor Ishaan Khatter , who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is all set to collaborate with Tara Sutaria. On Monday, both actors shared the first glimpse of their project titled Nature 4 Nature on social media. Ishaan and Tara look fresh together and their pairing is being loved by the netizens.

The official teaser gives a sneak peek into Ishaan and Tara's characters. The video starts with two contrasting scenes together. In the beginning, Ishaan and Tara are seen entering an office setup with gloomy looks on their faces. Soon both of them discover a door that opens to nature and teleports them away to the wilderness. It has got the fans quite excited. Sharing the video with their fans, they wrote, "Nature is about to unveil its treasured creation.. Are you ready to become one with nature? Stay tuned to know more! 31.10.22 #ComingSoon."

Tara and Ishaan's excitement

Tara and Ishaan are super excited about their upcoming project. Expressing his thoughts, Ishaan shared, "It’s a pleasure championing this project and I’m excited to share it." On the other hand, Tara added, "Exploring nature and the wilderness was such an unusually wonderful experience. Can’t wait for October 31 for the big reveal."

The project is backed by Yash Birla Ventures and producer Anand Pandit.

Work front

Ishaan will be next seen in Phone Bhoot which is releasing on November 4. He also has Pippa with Mrunal Thakur. While Tara, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, has a film titled Apurva in the pipeline.

