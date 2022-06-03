Ishaan Khatter brings out his inner child in new PIC from photoshoot; Don't miss his amused face

Ishaan Khatter is a new internet sensation who never fails to impress his fans more with his fun pictures. The actor made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi's ‘Beyond the Clouds’. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan. He was later seen in films such as ‘Dhadak’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor and ‘Khaali Peeli’ with Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actor, on Thursday night shared a super fun picture on his Instagram stories in which he is seen sitting on a swing and posing excitedly for the camera.

Have a look at Ishaan’s picture:

Recently, Ishaan was seen taking brother Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on a drive in his new car. The duo shares a great bond and often shares videos and photos with each other on their Instagram Stories. Last month, Ishaan shared a video of Mira, in which she was seen laughing while eating ice cream. Ishaan, who recorded the video, can also be seen holding an ice cream in his hand. He captioned the video, “We ate an ice cream sandwich or 6.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s 'Pippa'. The film is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother. He will also be seen in a horror comedy, 'Phone Bhoot', alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

