Ishaan Khatter calls Khaali Peeli co star Ananya Panday ‘atrangi’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen in Khaali Peeli. Ahead of that, Ishaan opened up about his co-star in a chat show with Neha Dhupia. He called Ananya ‘atrangi’ for a hilarious reason.

Often while working with each other, actors become friends as they get to know about each other. Speaking of this, Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have ended up as good friends while shooting for their film. Often Ishaan and Ananya share photos from the sets and recently, they also shared a still from the film that left audiences intrigued. Ananya is known for her quirky Instagram captions and often they leave netizens in splits. It seems even Ishaan finds Ananya’s captions amusing.

In a recent chat with Neha Dupia, Ishaan was asked to identify who the person was from their Instagram captions. Neha read out a caption to Ishaan which was, “I think I'm in a love triangle.” Instantly, Ishaan guessed it was Ananya’s caption and laughed. Ishaan then went on to reveal that the Student Of The Year 2 star puts in a lot of thought in coming up with funny and quirky captions for social media. Often, Ananya’s Instagram captions leave her friends too amused.

Ishaan said, “Vo badi atrangi hai. Bhot sochti hai vo captions ke bare mein.” Ananya had shared the caption in question in November when she had posted a selfie on Instagram. On the work front, Ananya and Ishaan are shooting for Khaali Peeli in Wai, Maharashtra. A day back, Ananya shared a boomerang from the sets of the film. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

