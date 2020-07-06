Ishaan Khatter calls Shahid Kapoor his ‘pillar’ to lean on: Bhai has shown by example the value of hard work

Ishaan Khatter took to social media on the occasion of Guru Purnima to remember all his gurus including brother Shahid Kapoor. Not just this, he dropped adorable throwback photos with Shahid, including a childhood one too.

Among the popular siblings in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter manage to leave fans in awe of their camaraderie on social media. Not just this, often Shahid has praised his talented brother Ishaan too for his work and hard work. Similarly, when Shahid’s films release, Ishaan always has been a cheerleader. When the two came together on Koffee With Karan, fans loved their adorable banter. Now, on Guru Purnima, Ishaan took to social media to declare Shahid as one of his gurus who has taught him things about life.

Not just this, the Dhadak actor also dropped throwback photos with Shahid, including the most adorable childhood memory too. In one of the throwback photos, Shahid and Ishaan can be seen sharing the stage. However, the cutest childhood photo that Ishaan shared had a much younger Shahid holding onto his baby brother in the most adorable manner. The candid childhood photo of Shahid and Ishaan is surely going to melt your hearts. Ishaan also called Shahid his ‘pillar to lean on.’ Along with this, Ishaan thanked Shahid for his guidance and for teaching him the value of hard work in life.

Ishaan wrote, “Bhai, who has always taught me the value of perseverance, hard work and patience.” Last year, when Kabir Singh came out, Ishaan reviewed the film and lauded his brother’s performance on social media. Seeing the bond between the brothers, fans surely love how they back each other up always.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s photos with Ishaan Khatter:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. While the shooting is yet to resume, fans of the actor cannot wait to see him in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from this, Ishaan also has A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair. It also stars Tabu.

Credits :Instagram

