Ishaan Khatter chooses his Dhadak co star Janhvi Kapoor as a better actor over Sara Ali Khan

Talking about his friendship with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter said that he stole a pillow for Janhvi in Oman as she couldn’t do it.

Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. He was then seen in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan and Janhvi both were applauded for their performance in the film. Currently, according to rumours, the two are dating each other but none of them have given a nod about this. Recently, Ishaan was spotted at Neha Dhupia's chat show. From spilling beans about Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, the actor spoke everything. Talking about his friendship with Janhvi said, "I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in Oman as she couldn’t do it.”

In a quiz session, Ishaan was asked who is a better actor between Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan. To this Ishaan said, Janhvi Kapoor. He was later asked whom would he choose a promising future for. On this also the actor took Janhvi Kapoor's name and said, “I wish a more promising future for her and she can choose a more promising future for me.” The actor also said he would like to give his Dhadak co-star a Polaroid camera as a Christmas gift. However, beat Janhvi when asked about fashion to Ishaan. The actor said that he finds Sonam more stylish. When asked about his best co-actor, the Khaali Peeli actor chose his A Suitable Boy co-star, .

Well, we wonder what Janhvi has to say about this? On the work front, Ishaan Khatter is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios, it is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie Taxiwala. The movie is set to hit the screens on 12 June 2020. Ishaan will also be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy with Tabu, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Duggal. The movie is all set to release on June 2020.

