Ishaan Khatter clicks bikini clad Ananya Panday chilling on hammock in panoramic Maldives view & it’s perfect

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, who have been rumoured to be dating each other, are currently holidaying in the Maldives.

The New Year is about to begin within hours and the celebs have already left the city to welcome 2021 in their own way. While and have flown to Ranthambore, and will celebrate the occasion in Jaipur. Amid this, rumoured love birds Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have also flown to the Maldives to spend quality time together and ring in the New Year in the tropical paradise. So far, the Khaali Peeli co-stars were seen sharing individual posts on social media giving a glimpse of their happy moments in the Maldives.

However, in his recent Instagram story, Ishaan has given a glimpse of his rumoured lady love Ananya enjoying her time at the beach. The Dhadak actor shared a panoramic picture showing the beautiful view of the tropical paradise. In the picture, the Student of The Year 2 actress was dressed on a bikini and was seen sitting on a hammock in the middle of a beach. This beautiful picture had the backdrop of the beach and the cloudy sky and Ishaan had captioned it as “My Panorama.”

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s post featuring Ananya Panday:

To note, Ananya and Ishaan had collaborated for the first time in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli which was released in October this year on OTT platforms. While the movie opened to average reviews, Ananya’s performance in the movie was quite appreciated. The actress will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, Ananya has also been roped in for Puri Jagganadh’s pan India project with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

