Ishaan Khatter 'condemns' Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake video: 'Don't think it's cool'

Rashmika Mandanna has been all over the news for an unfortunate reason. A deepfake video of her went viral on the internet, which has led to several big names from the industry reacting strongly against it. Now, actor Ishaan Khatter has also shared his views on the video and the deepfake technology. Let's find out what he said.

Ishaan Khatter talks about Rashmika Mandanna

In an interview with NDTV, Ishaan Khatter spoke about Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video that is doing the rounds on the internet. He said, "I condemn it. I don't think deepfake is cool. I don't think using somebody's body or voice without their consent is ok. I don't bat for that."

Mrunal Thakur came out in Rashmika's support

Recently, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram stories to voice her support for Rashmika against the deepfake video. She wrote, "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent. Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society? We may be actresses in the 'limelight' but at the end of the day, each one of us are human. Why aren't we talking about it? Don't remain silent, now is not the time."

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Chinmayi Sripaada and Naga Chaitanya also called for legal action against such videos and the use of deepfake. The video in question, is actually of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. Rashmika also took to social media to express her concern.

Workwise, Rashmika will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Ishaan, on the other hand, will be seen in the war drama film Pippa that will release on November 10 on Prime Video.

