Ishaan Khatter doesn’t include Ananya Panday in his New Year vlog; Fans say “Bhabhi ko bhi lena tha video me”

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter spent New Year 2022 together. On the first day of the year, the duo took to social media to give their fans a glimpse of their New Year celebration online. Unlike others, the two bid adieu to 2021 amid wildlife at the Ranthambore National Park. Moreover, the rumoured couple also hailed 2022 as the ‘year of the tiger’ in the caption of their New Year post.

Now, on Tuesday, January 4, Ishaan Khatter took to his YouTube channel to share a short video blog of his New Year trip with fans. However, the clip doesn’t include any trace of Ananya Panday and fans were quick to notice it. They quickly took to the comment section of his video to ask, “where is Ananya”. A user also said, “bhabhi ko bhi lena tha na saath mein”. Click HERE to watch the video.

Take a look at the comments below:

While sharing the New Year post, Ananya Panday said, “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart, stay safe, be kind & make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger.” On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Eye of the Tiger & with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!!.” For those unaware, the rumoured couple haven’t officially confirmed that they went on the trip together. However, their social media post is a testimony that the two had a gala time together. Their new post consists of similar photos which proves that they were indeed together.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The makers on December 31st also released the much-awaited first glimpse of the film. Apart from this, Panday will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile, Ishaan will next feature alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot. He also has Pippa in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| PICS: Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter papped at airport post return from New Year vacay